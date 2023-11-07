Madang Governor assures on Police Barracks

Madang Governor Ramsy Pariwa has assured police that they will look into this project to ensure police are adequately housed.

Pariwa had secured a K10m from a budget submission to the National Government last year for the construction of a new police barracks and was approved.

The first K5 million of this money had already been released and he now anticipates the remaining balance to be remitted in order for him to begin ground work in securing a contractor to start building.

Whilst acknowledging that he faces more challenges at work, this is one of the initiatives that he has created and would like to see it come to fruition. After constructing the barracks, he would also like to see some new vehicles for police officers.

Meanwhile, the law and order issues in Madang continue to escalate day by day, with ongoing murders.

The new Provincial Police Commander is likely to take office on the 14th of November after undergoing orientation training.

While there is no proper command and control in place as yet, business houses and the public are advised to be vigilant and take extra precautions when out and about.