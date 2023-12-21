Liquor ban in Madang for peaceful celebrations

Only certain clubs, hotels and restaurants have been permitted to sell alcohol to their guests.

According to Provincial Police Commander Acting Superintendent Robert Baim, the ban will help police monitor hot spots where home brew trade takes place. It will also allow them to crack down on the illegal factories (production spots) of homebrew and to apprehend suspects.

The PPC has issued a stern warning to black markets involved in the trade of alcohol and homebrew to adhere to liquor ban laws during the festive period. Those caught breaking the law will be dealt with and will face the full brunt of the law.

“Especially to the young ones, yu tingting long kam autsait na bikhet, we will get on you. We will be tough, we will be restricting everyone to come outside. Celebrate with your families within your premises, within the confinement of your premises. Don’t come outside to the public. If you happen to come out, we will get you. This time, there is no playing around, we will get you, good and proper,” the PPC states.

The PPC is anticipating a peaceful festive period for Madang Province.