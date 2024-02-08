Legal year opening underway in Imbonggu

In attendance are Chief Justice Sir Gibbs Salika, his deputy Justice Ambeng Kandakasi, the judges of the National and Supreme court, magistrates and members of the judiciary including lawyers.

Governor for Southern Highlands William Powi, the Defence Minister Dr Billy Joseph and member for Mendi, Raphael Tonpi are in attendance.

For the first time, the legal year is being opened in the district and will be followed by the opening of the National Court House later in the day.

The first National Court sitting will commence tomorrow, to be presided by Deputy Chief Justice Ambeng Kandakasi.