Leaders Recognize Importance Of Rainforest

The leaders during their annual dialogue virtually this week agreed that Australia would provide additional support to PNG’s forestry sector, including project support for nature-based climate solutions.

The Prime Ministers also welcomed the MoU signing of the Cooperation on Building Capacity for Participation in Global Carbon Markets by Ministers at COP26 in Glasgow, establishing a partnership under the Indo-Pacific Carbon Offsets Scheme.

They also discussed Australia’s long-standing support for PNG’s national elections processes, noting continuing cooperation through their respective national election bodies and logistical and other support for PNG’s 2022 national election.

The Prime Ministers discussed Australia and Papua New Guinea’s swift deployments alongside Fiji and New Zealand at the request of the Solomon Islands Government to support the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force response to civil unrest.

They emphasised the importance of resolving any differences peacefully, lawfully and through dialogue.

The Prime Ministers undertook to continue working together to respond to the shared challenges of the Pacific family.

They discussed the importance of the Pacific Islands Forum and its critical role in responding to shared challenges, and expressed their hopes for the continued unity of the Forum.