Leaders Negotiate Peace at Baruni

Witnessed by police and other stakeholders, Governor Parkop, Deputy Governor and Motu-Koita Authority Chairman, Dadi Toka Jnr and Moresby North-West MP, Lohia Boe Samuel met with emotionally charged factions from both sides and other locals who gathered at Baruni Oval for the first time since the killing and arson incident over the weekend.

The incident happened when fellow locals allegedly stabbed a youth from the village to death during the wee hours of Sunday. Relatives and clansmen of the deceased retaliated by having torched down eight houses leaving over 80 people homeless.

Speaking during the meeting, Governor Parkop assured them that the leaders were united to see them rebuild their homes, restore peace and reconcile with each other to forge a better future.

Commenting on the incident, he said retaliation and resorting to violence as a means to solve disputes was not common amongst the Motu Koitabuans.

He said there were many social and economic challenges facing the community ranging from land grabbing, employment, participating in businesses, developing their land for the future and that these challenges cannot be taken on without reconciliation, peace and unity amongst themselves.

When the problem started, he said, they were monitoring it from the background to ensure it did not escalate by having constant dialogues with the local leaders, Zone police commander, ACP Anthony Wagambie Jnr and Metropolitan Superintendent Gideon Ikumu.

In additional to relief assistances donated, Governor Parkop assured both parties that they would further assist them and the entire community with funding and materials for temporary shelters, funeral expenses and contribute to compensation of the deceased so as to build confidence for reconciliation, normalcy and peace.

He stated that his Office and NCDC, in consultation with MKA, would reach out to the youths in the village on how to engage them in positive ways to address alcohol abuse and other challenges they face.

Meanwhile, Governor Parkop used the occasion to announce further initiatives and projects for Baruni Village under his Motu Koita Modernisation program.

He said the modernisation program was being piloted at Hanuabada with road sealing, street lights, Metorea Market and proposed new health Centre at Metoria to relief Konedobu clinic and provide much needed Medicial services to the Motu and Koitabu villagers.

The deteriorating Tatana to Baruni road will be upgraded and resealed with streetlights and other amenities.

The contract has already been awarded following a strict tender process and work should start soon on the road upgrading.