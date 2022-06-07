LCA takes over Omili field

It was one of the sporting fields that was dubiously acquired by individuals over the years.

The Lae City Authority has maintained that fields and recreational areas should never be used for commercial purposes.

The LCA plans to build a mini stadium at Omili for surrounding communities to use.

The James Khay Oval, along Boundary Road, is next to be fenced once documentation processes have been completed.

The titles for the following sporting fields are now with the people of Lae through LCA:

Tent City

Kaisa

East Taraka

James Khay

Boundary Road

Four-Mile

7th Street

Hockey

Scout Hall

“There are a few other sporting fields, recreational parks and reserve lands that are still before the court because they have been allegedly fraudulently acquired by various individuals,” said LCA.

“As soon as Court addresses them, titles will be issued back to the people.

“It’s about protecting the fields and public parks for city residents to use today and into the future.

“We simply can’t keep turning a blind eye to it and allow various individuals to continue to claim them through various means.”