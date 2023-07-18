LCA to manage Lae Botanic Gardens

Lae MP and chairman of LCA, John Rosso, said residents have questioned why LCA has not actively developed the gardens.

“The Forest Research Institute actually owns the botanic gardens,” Rosso said.

“So it’s very difficult for the LCA to develop it but at the same time, I give credit to the Forest Research Institute because they have been very, very good with us and they have allowed us to use the facilities and work in partnership with them.

“But we want to move it one more step further and that means taking over management of the botanical gardens so that we can develop it for the use of city residents.”

Rosso said he has already initiated conversations with the Forest Minister, Salio Waipo, who has given the assurance that in the next few weeks, an agreement should be reached with regard to the change in management.

“The botanical gardens is a key part to the city of Lae and it is also the heart of the city of Lae so it would be in our best interest for the Lae City Authority to take over the management of that.”

The National Botanic Gardens, established in 1949, played a crucial role in research, conservation, education and recreation for Lae residents.

After many years of closure, the gardens were reopened in late 2015, courtesy of Friends of the Lae Botanic Gardens, FRI and business houses.