LCA To Get New CEO

Lae MP and chairman of the Lae City Authority board, John Rosso, said the board has decided not to extend Neil Ellery’s term as LCA’s interim chief executive officer.

“The position will be advertised,” he said. “They will have an acting capacity and once the CEO’s office is advertised, they will pick a replacement CEO.

“The acting CEO, which was Mr Ellery, has done an extremely good job but it is the board’s prerogative to decide whether to extend his term or nogat.”

Ellery headed the newly-established LCA for three years, and was instrumental in cleaning up the city by clamping down on illegal spending and wastage.

The LCA provided much-needed municipal services to the city and addressed corrupt and mismanagement issues. As a result of the reformation of Lae’s public service machinery, PNG’s second largest city expects an internal revenue of over K14 million by the end of this year.

(Outgoing interim CEO, Neil Ellery, has been applauded for his contributions to the improvement of Lae city)