Late Grand Chief’s casket leaves funeral home

Lady Veronica, her children and grandchildren arrived a few minutes ago.

Governor General Sir Bob Dadae, Prime Minister James Marape, former Governor Generals and dignitaries are already seated and waiting to receive the casket.

The funeral service is scheduled to start at 2pm.

Thousands of Port Moresby residents have packed the Sir Hubert Murray stadium to witness the funeral service of the founding father of the nation.

Residents turned up in black to bid farewell to our national leader who led the country into independence.

His Eminence, Archbishop Sir John Cardinal Ribat, will be the main celebrant of the funeral service.

The body of the late Grand Chief will rest on Saturday and depart for Wewak, East Sepik Province, where he will be laid to rest at Kreer Heights.