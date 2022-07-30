Late Chief Jacob Celebrated

The heavy downpour in Lae did not faze residents as the business community, Mapai staff, family and friends turned up to commemorate the life of one of the most iconic yet humble PNG businessman and leader.

From humble beginnings in 198, with the use of only one truck, the Engan business tycoon steadily increased his fleet to more than 80 prime movers and 400 employees that move 110,000 containers per year from three locations in PNG.

At the commemoration, the Head Bishop of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of PNG, Reverend Dr Jack Urame, said the Late Chief Jacob was the epitome of his mantra, “Spirit to serve”.

“Our country is (conducting) elections and we hear stories of violence, stories of people dying, stories of destruction and suffering,” said Rev Dr Urame. “This great man left one important message; he said, love peace. People of Enga, love peace. People of this country, love peace.

“The last few days, before his departure, he must’ve been a very worried man, looking at the things happening around Enga, around Papua New Guinea.

“He said, I carry no gun to protect my life, to protect my house, to protect my business.”

The Head Bishop said even his recently-opened home at Lakolam, Enga Province, had no barbed fencing wire nor high fences, alluding to his message of peace in a troubled zone.

“This is a message for all of us,” said Rev Dr Urame. “Em i tok, lusim gan blo yupla go daun. Bai yu nonap winim wanpla samting.” (He said, put your guns down. You will not gain from it.)

The body of the Late Chief will travel up the highway today, and will be brought to his final resting place at Lakolam over the weekend.