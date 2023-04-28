Late Agiru’s daughter honors dad

She is the daughter of Late Anderson Agiru, former Governor for Hela and Southern Highlands.

Miss Agiru is the only daughter of the late leader and was proud to be among the graduating class in the 68th graduation ceremony.

“It’s overwhelming, mixed feelings, a bit of sadness for the people who couldn’t be here, but overall just happiness that I’ve (moved) past (this) chapter and looking forward to the next chapter,” she stated.

The late statesman passed away on April 28, 2016. His daughter shared how she felt graduating with a degree on the eve of her father’s 7th death anniversary.

“It’s a reminder that he’s watching over me, but overall happiness.

“He’s done his bit and taught me what I needed to know and I’ve come this far so all kudos to him and everyone else behind me.

“Growing up he always told me to do what I want. It was always ‘do what you want and don’t let other people’s expectations get in the way or cloud your judgement and your path in life’,” she said emotionally.

Miss Agiru acknowledged her late dad’s best friend and Governor for Enga Sir Peter Ipatas for his support, as well as her family and friends who kept her steady on her feet until graduation day.