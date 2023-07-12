Landowners in limelight for upcoming expo

When providing an update on preparations for CANCONEX2023, PNG Chamber of Mines and Petroleum President, Anthony Smarè, encouraged landowners to register for CANCONEX 2023, as it would be the perfect opportunity to share their experiences, learn from others, and make new connections to leverage off the next wave of opportunities in the resource sector.

“Since the announcement of CANCONEX, to take place from August 28th to 30th at the PNG University of Technology in Lae, Morobe Province, an overwhelming number of participants and organizations from both public and private sectors have registered, which demonstrates the appetite for this forum, which is tailored to providing a platform for landowner economic participation to take centre stage,” Smare stated.

Through the theme, ‘Promoting National Participation for Sustainable Communities’, discussions on Community Affairs, Business Development, Local Contracting, National Content, Community Investment, Women & Youth Development, and Access to Finance are among topics which will be covered across the three-day event.

In addition to an exciting line up, the Chamber also announced that the Chamber Landco Awards will be presented during CANCONEX, to acknowledge and celebrate the monumental achievements and initiatives of landowner companies and groups that promote sustainable development, community engagement, and shared value within the resources sector.

The awards will be for the following categories;

1. Outstanding Landowner Company Shared Value Performance in 2023: This award acknowledges a landowner organization that has made significant economic and social progress in their communities during 2023. It recognizes their efforts in creating shared value, where both the company and the community benefit from their operations.

2. Outstanding Women's Contribution in the Resource Industry:

This award recognizes the exceptional contribution of women's associations or groups within the resource industry. It highlights initiatives led by women that have positively impacted their community. This category aims to promote and celebrate gender diversity and inclusion in the sector.

3. Outstanding Local Workforce Training and Development Champion:

This award acknowledges a landowner company that demonstrates a commitment to structured training programs and development opportunities for the local workforce. It recognizes their efforts in upskilling and empowering local individuals, fostering professional growth and career advancement within the resource industry.

“The awards add even more significance to CANCONEX and is the perfect opportunity for landowner companies to shine once again. Applications for these awards is now open.

Major Landowner companies, services providers, and resource project developers will also be exhibiting their offerings across the three days of CANCONEX 2023.

A special 50 percent discount off the registration price is available to landowner representatives from project areas, who are endorsed by their respective project Community Affairs team.

Those wishing to participate are encouraged to register via www.canconex.com to secure their participation.”

The Chamber says they look forward to welcoming over 800 attendees from government policy makers, business houses, landowner companies as well as large representation from landowner groups from project areas at CANCONEX 2023.