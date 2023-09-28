Laloki Hospital CEO faces misappropriation charges

Daugunu was charge with two counts of Official Corruption under Section 87 (1) (a) (i), and Section 87 (1) (b) respectively, two counts of Misappropriation of Property under Section 383A (1) (a) and two counts of Abuse of Officer under section 92 (1) of the PNG Criminal Code Act, Chapter 262.

Police investigation revealed that the defendant has allegedly used her position to create avenues to milk hospital funds for personal benefit, and not in the interest of the institution, the government and the people of Papua New Guinea.

The police investigation also revealed that the defendant had allegedly used her powers to influence hospital staff to gain access to hospital funds to fund her private company.

Appearing before the court, the lawyer representing Daugunu said police charged police later charged the defendant with an additional charge, bringing the charges to seven. However, the Police Prosecutor presiding over the case was unaware of the additional charge.

Therefore, Magistrate Albert Daniels adjourned the case to November 02, 2023, for police to look into the additional charge.