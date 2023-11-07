Lagaip counting venue disputed

This follows after a one-day peaceful polling on the 31st of October 2023, were 70 boxes were retrieved and brought to the Wabag police station for safekeeping.

According to Acting Superintendent PPC Enga George Kakas, after the boxes were safely secured at the police station, the Electoral Commissioner Simon Sinai directed the boxes to be transported by security personnel to Goroko for counting due to security reasons.

“This raised the ire of the people of Laiaip who flocked in thousands and surrounded the police station, demanding the boxes not to be taken to Goroka but kept in Wabag for counting,” he said.

Kakas said it was a slap in the face after a peaceful polling only to be told through a letter by the Commissioner for the change of counting venue.

He said despite direction of the Enga Election Advisory Committee under chairman Sandis Tsaka that there was no security threat, the Commissioner insist that the counting venue must be changed.

The people then demanded that they will still misbehave until the commissioner changes his mind to let the counting remain in Wabag.

“After we address the crowd I urge them to conduct themselves in an orderly and peaceful manner while we get the Electoral Commissioner to respond,” Kakas said.

Meanwhile in a letter dated November 02nd 2023, Commissioner Sinai had changed the counting venue from Wabag to Goroka, taking into consideration previous election-related violence and intimidation on electoral officials administering election in Wabag, and to ensure a free and fair election.

Sinai further directed the people to comply with the directives and failure to do so will result in disciplinary actions.