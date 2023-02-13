Lae police presence hailed

DPM Rosso says police foot beat patrols at Eriku, Top Town and Main Market have minimised petty crimes, street vending and commuters have been able to move around freely and safely.

“I would like to say thank you and appreciate the new reserve police men; approximately a hundred members who are currently doing foot beat and attending to petty crimes and illegal vending in our city.

“They have recently passed out from a comprehensive training program over three months. This is a partnership between the Lae City Authority and the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary.”

Officer in Charge of Lae Metropolitan Command reservists, Sergeant Wilson Joseph, says public support is needed to counter petty crimes and ensure a better and safer Lae.

“Street vendors threatening to attack our men because we’re depriving them from their illegal activities. It must stop because it won’t deter us from doing our job,” said Sgt Wilson.

“Also, people need to get proper licenses from LCA to do their sales. Illegal markets arising everywhere must stop. Some are health and traffic hazards to the public.”

Since 2017, the LCA under the leadership of DPM Rosso has delivered up to 20 police vehicles, built three new police stations and provided continuous administration and logistical support to the Lae Metropolitan Police Command, including funding the reserve police program.