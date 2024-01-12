Lae police identify troublemakers

Residents started hearing gunshots at 7am on Thursday, January 11th, as members of the Royal PNG Constabulary fired warning shots to deter the growing number of would-be looters.

This did not work at Kamkumung as the large crowd rushed at members of the disciplined forces and the private security firms who were assisting, throwing stones and objects at them.

Police officers had to retreat and wait for backup.

Lae Top Town and Eriku were not as challenging, while a large convoy of Royal PNG Constabulary and PNG Defence Force personnel were needed to ward off a mob at the Bugandi Industrial Park at Two-Mile. There, the disciplined forces had to fire warning shots and forcefully move loiterers and opportunists from Two-Mile all the way to Six-Mile and beyond.

Member for Lae and Deputy Prime Minister, John Rosso, issued a clear message to troublemakers and opportunists who tried to loot shops and riot yesterday morning: “We, the people of Lae, won’t tolerate your illegal behaviour. We will deal with you accordingly.

“Opportunitists in Lae who took part in the unrest have been identified by police and you will be removed from Lae.

“Lae City doesn’t tolerate illegal behaviour and that is a warning to those who try to disrupt peace and good order in the city.”