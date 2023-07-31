Lae police get new uniforms

Morobe Provincial Administrator, Max Bruten, stressed on the need to create a conducive environment for business to thrive, which would lead to economic growth and poverty reduction.

“I advised the honourable governor and my team that, in order for us to have a conducive environment, or create an enabling environment for investors to come in, we must get law and order right,” he stated.

“To get law and order right is to ensure we support policing in the province.”

Bruten said Governor Luther Wenge has agreed with the sentiment and will commit some funding to boost police operations in Morobe.

“I am glad to speak with you all as you are important partners in so far as service delivery is concerned,” the PA told the Lae Metro police officers and Lae Metropolitan Superintendent, Chris Kunyanban.

“We are going to get the enabling environment right and to do that, we need to ensure we get law and order right.

“Metropolitan superintendent and your men, I am very happy – as the administrative head of this province over the last nine months – I want to thank each and every one of you for maintaining law and order.”

The new 390 police uniforms were purchased by the Morobe Provincial Administration’s corporate governance unit, headed by deputy provincial administrator, Miring Singoling.