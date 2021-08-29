Lae’s attempted gang-rape update

One of the young women fought against the group of boys, numbering over 10, and was stabbed in the leg and left behind. The other was taken out of the premises but was saved by a member of the group.

Lae metropolitan superintendent, Chris Kunyanban, said suspects have been identified while arrests are yet to be made.

“A lot of youths were involved – way below 25 years of age,” stated chief superintendent Kunyanban.

“They’re very young and they’ve been involved in a lot of marijuana and consumption of homebrew, which fueled them and they went to that extreme.

“The matter is under investigation so I will not comment further because of the seriousness of the incident and also, the youths involved, their identities are now known so we’d like to keep it like this until we make some arrests.”