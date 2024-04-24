Labour Force Survey planned for 2024

In the media statement, the two Ministers agreed to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in a few weeks' time that will put in place a framework for collaboration towards enhancing labour market statistics and data sharing arrangements between the Department of Labour & Industrial Relations (DLIR) and National Statistics Office (NSO).

The MOU will facilitate: (i) current and timely insights into labour market conditions; (ii) development of actionable plans to support decent job creation; and (iii) activities to populate the proposed Labour Market Information System under the Labour Market Information Policy.

The ministers also agreed to conduct the Labour Force Survey in the last quarter of 2024 after the National Census is completed. It will be the first ever LFS to be conducted in the country and the results and insights will be a fitting gift on the country's 50th Independence anniversary. This initiative not only marks a historic moment but will provide invaluable insights into the country's workforce dynamics, job trends, lay the groundwork for informed decision-making and effective policies to promote sustainable economic growth and prosperity for all citizens.

The scope of the LFS was also discussed and endorsed by the National Tripartite Consultative Council chaired by Minister Sawang on 8th April. The members of the Council are the mandated representatives of the workers (unions), employers and selected economic ministers. The LFS will produce gender disaggregated indicators on employment status, industry and occupation, hours of work and earnings, unemployment, labour force participation, education and training, informal employment, occupational qualifications and skills mismatch and time use.

The LFS Project Steering Committee will be jointly chaired by DLIR Secretary George Taunakekei and National Statistician John Igitoi.