Kua makes second declaration of emergency

Minister for Petroleum and Energy Kerenga Kua announced in a recent media conference that the declaration was effective 1st September, and ends 30th September, 2023.

Kua said the objective is to achieve long-term measures to ensure a stable, uninterrupted fuel supply in the country.

“The first declaration which came to effect on July 31st 2023, involves discussions around short-term objectives of the fuel saga. But we needed to discuss and find solutions to long-term objectives. That is why I put a call out for another declaration of emergency,” he said.

He said the objective of the second declaration is to maintain and continue the work from the first declaration.

He said the difficulty of finding a long-term solution was due to the lack of cooperation between stakeholders.

“Some of whom the state has control over, some of whom are from the private sector which the state does not have control over. Therefore, it requires a high level of cooperation between all these stakeholders to establish an understanding, stay forces on the national interest of this country,” Kua said.