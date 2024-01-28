Kua’s service to the nation commended

"I extend my thanks to Mr Kua for being one of the nation’s longest-serving petroleum ministers, serving in this role from June 2019 until the 2022 elections. Following the elections, he took on the additional responsibility of Energy as the world undergoes a rapid transition to green energy," stated Prime Minister Marape.

“In the recent Cabinet reshuffle announced on Thursday, January 25, Mr Kua was relieved of his role as Petroleum Minister to concentrate on Energy but has chosen to resign voluntarily.”

Prime Minister Marape revealed that Mr Kua submitted his resignation letter during a recent meeting, where they engaged in a comprehensive discussion about the work undertaken since 2019, including initiatives related to Papua LNG, Pasca LNG, P’nyang LNG, and pending changes to the production-sharing regime law.

Despite Mr Kua's decision to resign, Prime Minister Marape respected his wishes, acknowledging the challenges he faced and expressing appreciation for his dedicated service.

"I value Mr Kua’s work, particularly under challenging circumstances. As we move forward, I will be seeking a leader who is motivated to take on the new Energy portfolio, contributing to the transformation of Papua New Guinea into a clean energy economy," stated Prime Minister Marape.