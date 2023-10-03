Koiari Landowners Strike

Frustrated Koiari landowners chopped down trees and blocked off the entrance to the Sogeri Dam early this morning.

Although the situation is not tense, landowners say they are shutting down electricity and water today to get the attention of the Government.

Landowners are frustrated over the K15 million the government promised to pay out this week.

Meantime, the Highway Police including the Central Provincial Police are on the scene to assess the situation and remove blockage to head up Rouna 4, Rouna one three and Rouna 2 where all the landowners are currently at.

PPC Laimo Asi was on sight and shared that the rightful authorities need to address the frustrated landowners to ease the situation that occurred since last night.

More information to follow.