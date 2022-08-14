King Tide Hits Gulf Villages

After a week-long of King Tide, almost 25 houses in Kukipi, Isapeape and Lese Avihara in East Kerema LLG have been swept away including the sub health centre in Lese Avihara.

Schools have been affected and houses have been removed as communities plan to relocate away from the beachfront.

Lese Avihara Community Health Worker, Josephine Sam said the medicines have been washed off the shelves and she is unable to attend to the patients coming from the community and three nearby villages.

"Our water wells have been polluted and during the past two weeks, I have patients coming in with common diseases such as food poisoning and it’s difficult for me because I don't have the supplies to help the community."

She said now the whole village is drinking from two tanks, which belongs to the school and the sub health centre.

Nurse Sam appealed to the Provincial Health Authority to assist the sub health centre with medical supplies to serve the people during the time of the ongoing King Tide.

Villages have appealed for iron roofing, nails, make shift tents, temporary water tanks, containers and rations to help them resettle in the next two weeks.

As the king tide continues, locals have used sand bags that were filled last year to act as a barricade been washed away. They need proper foundation of logs to be put up before the sand bags can be laid.

More Gulf villages situated along the coastline from Kerema to Ihu, Baimuru and Kikori are also facing the effects of the king tide.



Meantime, a team of disaster officers headed by LLG Services Manager, Navae Kevari visited the affected site last Friday, 12th August.

He is currently in talks with Gulf Governor, Christopher Haiveta and Kerema Open MP, Thomas Opa to sort out disaster relief supplies to the three affected villages.