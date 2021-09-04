Kimbe provinical hospital ground breaking

PM Marape said the construction and upgrading of the Kimbe Hospital from Level 5 to Level 6, is part of the Government's plan to construct good regional and provincial hospitals.

He said he will ensure the hospital is constructed and delivered by 2025, when PNG celebrates 50 years of Independence.

He went on to thank the Hospital staff and management for working hard to take care of the sick during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister was given a tour of the hospital, and had a chance to speak to studenst of the Kimbe School of Nursing. They expressed that they were happy about the introduction of the Higher Education Loan Program (HELP), to meet tuition fee costs.