Kimbe Chief maiden voyage

The Kimbe Chief made its maiden voyage to bring this important medical equipment safely to its port.

Kimbe Port Manager for EAST WEST Transport and Shipping Henry Taurakava said the vessel is owned by Consort Express Lines, and was specifically brought into PNG to cater for the volumes that EastWest Kimbe have, especially those going in and out of the province.

Mr. Taurakava said, “Because of the volumes that we’ve had, our senior management decided to invest in this vessel to cater for our volumes especially for Kimbe and at the same time reduce the stress on the fleet that are currently doing the rounds. Finally its made its call into Kimbe this time around and we are really excited about it.”

The vessel was initially supposed to arrive in April this year but due to certain delays it managed to arrive last week Friday.

NBPOL’s Women Empowering Women (WEW) association officials and WNBPHA were at the wharf to receive the container carrying the long awaited Mammogram after eight years.

WEW association finally reaped what it sowed over the last eight years of fundraisers and arrangements in order to purchase the Mammogram.

Technicians from Mobo Pharmaceuticals arrived on Saturday to help install the Mammogram at the hospital.

Acting CEO WNBPHA Paul Tokavai said it was an essential piece of equipment that a provincial hospital needed purposely for a woman’s health. It will be under the care of Dr Yvonne Sapuri of the Oncology team.

“We cannot say thank you enough to WEW from the NBPOL Executive team for what they have done. This is an initiative that is attached to a lot of emotion, basically it started with one of their colleagues sadly passing away as diagnosed by breast cancer. So what they have done is a highlight of the partnership which is an integral part of the new national health plan. 2021-2030.Working in partnership with NGOs and that sectors is an essential part of the effective delivery of the new health plan,” said Mr. Tokavai.