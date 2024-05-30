Rimbu picks up pace

The 23-year-old Southern Highlander burst onto the QRL scene in 2021 at 19 years of age and has never looked back since.

Rimbu, is relishing his 4th season with the Hunters is his own unique way. He is gifted with extraordinary rugby league skill and knowledge about the game, having trained and played under NRL and Dolphins coaching guru Wayne Bennet, at the Dolphins during pre-season.

Back with the Hunters, Rimbu continues to push himself on and off the field to be better at his game and be a role model for the next generation of Hunters.

As the season wears on, Rimbu has made the No 9 his own on merit, through consistency, commitment and hard work. While he’s pleased with his current form, Rimbu said he’s always ready to take the next step forward and hopefully help the Hunters win a few more games heading into the finals.

Speaking about the Hunters Round 11 loss to the Mackay Cutters, Rimbu critiqued the team’s lack of urgency especially in the 2nd half when they didn’t control the ruck and tighten up their defense in the middle – which they must be accountable to. On a positive note, the Hunters rake is confident the boys will do better and will bounce back against Magpies at home this weekend.