YUMiFM Musik Awards Returns

This prestigious event will be held on Saturday, June 1st, at the Lamana Gold Club Arena.

Now in its 19th year, the YUMIFM PNG Musik Awards is the premier event recognizing the outstanding achievements of Papua New Guinea's music artists. This year, the awards feature 10 categories, celebrating both emerging and established talent.

There are 10 award categories, and the nominees are:

Best New Artist: Shadows of Souths, Legality, Ewanedtz, Fisix Album of the Year: Kanaka Messenger Album - Sprigga Mek, Unlove Volume 3 EP - Saii Kay, Maimai Inc Volume 1 Album - Tonton Malele, Panu EP - 4Blordz and Danz Blantz Song of the Year: Aburusim - 4Blordz and Danz Blantz, Missim Yu - Mikes Toto Ft Bee White & King Swagger, Block Mangi - Kande Dwayne & Skwatas Ft Jay Why & Geez Yaga Male Artist of the Year: Saii Kay, Tonton Malele, Sprigga Mek Female Artist of the Year: Raylinda, Legality, Upzy Galama APRA Artist of the Year: Tonton Malele, Ronald Haro, Richie Seini Best Duo/Group of the Year: Minigulai Band, 4Blordz, Jnr Vigi Producer of the Year: Statz Mahn, Jemboii, Dr Wiz

The following two categories were voted for by the listeners through calls, walk-ins, or social media over the following durations:

Justin Kili Award with Keynote: (voted March 11th - March 24th, 2024) Listener's Choice Song of the Year with KCHL: (voted April 29th - June 12th, 2024)

This year marks the inaugural partnership between KCHL and PNGFM Ltd for the YUMIFM PNG Musik Awards, aimed at fostering the development of local artists. KCHL Managing Director, Professor David Kavanamur, highlighted the importance of recognizing local talent, promoting positive stories to the youth, and fostering unity through music.

KCHL supports the event with a K100,000 sponsorship, emphasising its role in providing essential services and encouraging youth to take responsibility for maintaining these resources.

The YUMIFM PNG Musik Awards 2023 is supported by sponsors Justin Kili Award Sponsor Keynote, Lamana Hotel, and Trophy Haus, Event Techz, PrintSol, Budget Rent-a-car, Hannah's Beauty Box, NAU FM, LEGEND FM, PNG HAUSBUNG, MAGIC FACTORY, and is managed by the TOTAL EVENT COMPANY.