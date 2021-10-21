Kieta Flights Suspended

Passengers that have tickets to travel to or from Kieta are able to travel to or from Buka instead with no additional charges, or can rebook their flights to Kieta for future dates without penalties.

There are six weekly operational flights to Buka via Air Niugini and daily except for Sundays, using the Fokker 100 or 70 jet aircraft.

For further bookings or information, passengers and customers can contact Air Niugini’s toll free number 1803444 or visit the nearest Air Niugini Sales Office or travel agent.

As is mandatory, Air Niugini continues to observe and adhere to strict COVID-19 protocols and this includes the wearing of facemasks on board aircrafts and within terminal buildings and the use of hand sanitizer.