Kerema celebrates Immunization Week

This was one of the key points emphasized by the Acting Provincial Family Health Services Coordinator, Sr. Ekaloa Mefaramu from the Gulf Provincial Health Authority (GPHA) following the launching and celebrations of the World Immunization Week held recently at the Kerema Bay, beach market.

Sr. Mefaramu called on parents and caregivers to also make it their business to bring their children to the nearest clinics, health centres and hospitals for immunization.

The launching was celebrated with an immunization activity for mothers to bring their children to be vaccinated by the Kerema Urban clinic staff.

Sr. Mefaramu who is also the Team Lead in the province for the nationwide Measles Rubella -SIA campaign that commences this month said, “Children between six months and five-years will also receive Vitamin A in this campaign to boost their immunity, and prevent diseases and blindness.”

The launching was witnessed by the Gulf PHA caretaker CEO, Dr Thomas Tatua, staff and partners Santos, World Health Organization, UNICEF, Rotary Against Malaria representatives and the Kerema Urban community.

The launching was celebrated just before the nationwide supplementary immunization campaign that commences on this month (1st -20th May 2023) where more than 1.2 million children under 5 years will be immunized against Measles, Rubella, Polio and Vitamin A.

Sr. Mefaramu added that first 15 days will be intensified vaccination and followed by five days of MOPUP to identify missed children and vaccinate them.

“The campaign will be an opportunity to re-enforce 2023, Theme “The Big Catch Up” and re-committing to immunizing all our children in Gulf Province and PNG, leaving ‘No Child Behid’,” she said.

Dr Thomas Tatua said, “We are grateful to our partners on the ground WHO, Santos, UNICEF and RAM for supporting the Gulf provincial health authority in celebrating the World Immunization Week. So as to protect our children against deadly diseases as the province and country faces risk of disease outbreak due to low immunization coverage in the country.”