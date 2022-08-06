Kawage Calls For Calm In Daulo

Mr. Kawage has appealed to all the scrutineers at the counting venues to be leaders in their respective communities, as they have seen firsthand the process of counting which has been transparent and dispelled any allegation and rumour of misconduct on the part of election officials.

“The people of Daulo must accept the results and carry on with their lives. There must be normalcy and peace in their respective communities and scrutineers take lead in advising their communities,” he appealed.

Mr Kawage said the polling was conducted in all sorts of manner but the counting was the venue were all the problems were sorted out.

He said there is a lot of work for Electoral Commission to do for now as the current elections was a long way from the Democracy barometer and everyone in Daulo must accept the results.

Mr Kawage congratulated the new member elect for Daulo, Ekime Mek Gorosahu on his victory saying that his perseverance has paid off.