Kagamuga Airport Lighting System Installed

The new system was installed and commissioned recently under Phase 1 of the Civil Aviation Development Investment Program (CADIP).

The new Airfield Ground LED Lighting System is compliant with ICAO requirements and standards and comprises;

Runway Edge Lights – White/White and White/Orange

Turning Pad Lights – Blue

Threshold Lights – Green

Taxiway Lights – Blue

Holding Point Lights – Orange

PAPI Lights

MAG Lights – Mandatory Airfield Guidance Lights

Power supply and controls including CCRs and UPS

AGL controls and switching

“The benefits of this new system includes, energy efficiency and cost savings due to low electricity consumption, low maintenance costs and replacement of lights, due to the longevity of the lamps, which have a life span of 15 years,” explains NAC Managing Director and CEO, Rex Kiponge,.

“The system also enables greater visibility of the runway, thereby enhancing safety and compliance during night operations, bad weather and poor visibility conditions.

“This is how NAC is moving forward in terms of promoting operational sustainability and cost reduction at our airports as outlined in the NAC Strategic Direction 2020 – 2030.”

He said Kagamuga Airport uses Solar Power Solar Powered Street LED Lighting around the airport of which the lamps is 15 years.