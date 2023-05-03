K500,000 for NIP health centres facelift

The signing took place in Kavieng on Tuesday, May 2nd between Acting Provincial Administrator, Moses Taram and contractors, Swiftwind Engineering and Islands Building and Maintenance.

Swiftwind Engineering will do refurbishment work on Natong Aid Post on Anir Island, Tanir LLG Namatanai District at a cost of K100,000.

Work commences on May 22nd to July 17th, 2023. The same contractor is also engaged to build two staff houses for the Babase Health Centre on Anir Island, Tanir LLG Namatanai District.

Swiftwind Engineering is given six months to complete the project at a cost of K160,000.

Islands Building and Maintenance is contracted to do extension work at the Lambom Health Centre, Konoagil LLG in the Namatanai District for K300,000.

Commencement date for extension work is on May 22nd to September 18th, 2023.

NIPG Project officer Lathan Salatiel during the signing reminded contractors to deliver quality results and also to deliver the projects on time as stipulated in the contracts.

Under the leadership of Governor, Chief Sir Julius Chan, the New Ireland Government continues to deliver the much needed services to the people of New Ireland under the moto; “the further you are the more we care”.