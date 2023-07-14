K4million Development Levy for Hiri-Koiari

The small yet significant presentation was between the Governor for Central Province, Rufina Peter, Provincial Administrator Francis Koaba and Member for Hiri-Koiari, Keith Iduhu.

Iduhu said, “This is actually, I think the first of its kind since the PNG LNG Development Levy’s have been payable and it’s been a long time coming, we are grateful and on behalf of my Hiri-Koiari people I extend my gratitude for this inaugural first development levy payment towards district development,” said Iduhu.

This is the first ever development levy appropriated and paid from the province to the district.

Governor Peter said that Hiri-Koiari is a new district so it is imperative that as a government the district needs to be supported to establish itself and function.

“And so in this sense they (Hiri-Koiari) District has significant expenditures which need to be financed in order to be established and functioning as a district. Hence, as a responsible provincial government we have to help them set up and deliver the services that is required of them as a district,” stated Governor Peter.

Governor Peter is calling on the national government to look at the appropriation for the new districts in the 2023 national budget and start releasing the funds to the new districts.

"I am taking the lead now as the provincial government responsible for the district. (I) appeal to the national government and Finance & Planning Minister (Hon. Rainbo Paita) to release the funds budgeted for new districts to Hiri-Koiari district if they haven’t already, to enable them to set up the infrastructure required to function as a district,” she added.