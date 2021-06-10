K40,000 for BSP Trash To Treasure Fete

The BSP Trash to Treasure festival emphasizes on creating sculptures made of waste tins, cans, bottles, rubber and plastic.

BSP Leadership Management Development Program participant & Assistant Company Secretary, Jamie-Lee Loh said: “BSP recognizes the environmental issues faced in PNG and is committed to assist with initiatives that contribute towards reducing any negative impact and enhance measures taken to conserve the environment we live in.”

Port Moresby Nature Park has set the benchmark in PNG for tourism, animal welfare, conservation, research and community nature based education.

BSP recently took part in celebrating World Earth Day 2021 and collaborated with selected schools in the country to observe the day with Tree Planting programs.

Port Moresby Nature Park General Manager, David Thompson, received the sponsorship support on behalf of the Park's CEO.

Mr Thompson said "BSP's sponsorship has given the BSP Trash to Treasure Festival, its unique identity since its inception for which we are truly grateful for and thank BSP for continuing this great community event here at the Port Moresby Nature Park."

The larger than life sculptures will be on display at the Port Moresby Nature Park for five weekends from 12 June – 11th July for all to see and the Park welcomes everyone to be part of this fantastic event.

Each year, BSP takes part in a number of events including Earth Hour, Earth Day, World Environment Day, BSP Trash to Treasure Sculpture Festival and the major Go Green Annual School Clean up that engages communities including schools, NGO’s and in partnership with various government agencies.