K2mil per year for education: Rosso

In the last four years, Lae MP John Rosso said the district received K8 million, where they tried to cater for one or two schools.

So far, the MP’s office and the Lae City Authority have built classrooms, teachers’ houses and provided funding support to schools that have a good record of prudent management.

Speaking at the opening of Huonville’s K1.2 million 8-in-1 double-storey building on Friday, the Lae MP said: “You cannot do everything in one year because if you wanted to build a classroom like this in all the schools in Lae, you would need maybe, K20 million in one year.

“So every year, the board targets a school, we assist that school, we move to the next school so that we manage to make sure all schools are well looked after.

“We also make certain we give it to the best contractor possible so you don’t have just a half-a-million (Kina) worth of stump sitting there with nothing to do,” the Lae MP said whilst pointing to an incomplete foundation of a building that came under the Morobe provincial works division.

“You actually get a really nice classroom because our way is more transparent.”

Rosso said Lae has 23 primary schools, five high schools and several TVET and elementary schools.

So far, K500,000 was given to complete Lae Secondary School’s multipurpose hall and K200,000 was given to Busu Secondary School to help fix and build a new 8-in-1 classroom.

“We’ve helped with the Bugandi Secondary School to build their fence – that they’re starting – photocopying machine, their water bill, their power bill; nearly K160,000 was given to Bugandi,” said Rosso.

“But we didn’t pay it directly, we paid the suppliers because the board said which school manages funds properly, we give it to the school.

“You look at the teachers’ housing program, the board has built one three-bedroom, high covenant house at Four-Mile for the headmaster, one at Butibam (primary) for the headmaster, and they even bought TVs and beds for the headmasters.

“At St Martin’s they have a brand new K350,000 headmaster’s house there too.

“We want our teachers to be housed properly.”

(The new K1.2 million 8-in-1 double-storey building at Huonville Primary School)