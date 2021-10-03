New Huonville classrooms opened

Fast forward to 2021 and 400 students will be learning in comfort in their new 8-in-1 double-storey building.

The K1.2 million project was funded through the Lae District Services Improvement Program, under the education component.

During the official opening of the 8-in-1 double-storey building on Friday, Lae MP John Rosso expressed his satisfaction in keeping a commitment made in 2018 when several classrooms were condemned, affecting almost 2,000 students.

“It was very embarrassing to see the classrooms being condemned and nothing had been done over the years to try to fix that issue,” said Rosso. “So when the [school] board came and talked to us, I made that promise.

“And it’s not only this one…with the [LCA] board sitting behind me, we’re going to go back and see if we can try to help you build another classroom on that side too,” the MP said, pointing to the opposite side of the school grounds.

Whilst thanking the Lae City Authority board for their support, the Lae MP stressed on the prudent management of funding.

“Liklik mani bod givim ya, we gave it to a reputable contractor, someone who would finish it,” he stated.

“We made certain they were engineers, came and sat down with the teachers and the headmaster and the board, liaised with them, found out what their needs were, made certain that they worked together, na bilding ya em pinis insait lo fo months o kain olsem. Ol wokim hariap tru.”

Rosso said it was only right that government departments and agencies wisely manage taxpayers’ money for the benefit of this nation’s children.

“They deserve good classrooms, they deserve better hospitals, they deserve better things.

“Planti taim, taim yumi sanap lo ples blo vout, yumi save tingim bel blo yumi – em yumi ol papa mama ya. Yumi tok what can we get out of it? (Many a time when we stand at the polling venue, we think about our stomachs. We ask, what can we get out of it?)

“Kaikai lamb flaps na wanem samting but yumi lus tingting lo ol pikinini ya lo wokim gutpla klasrum na gutpla rot blo ol na gutpla haus sik blo ol.” (We eat lamb flaps and other stuff but forget about building our children’s classrooms, good roads and a good hospital.)

The classrooms are fully-furnished with tables and chairs, whiteboards and two teachers’ offices.

At the event, the MP also handed over two new vehicles – worth around K98,000 each – to the district education manager and the district administration.

(Lae MP John Rosso with Huonville Primary School students)