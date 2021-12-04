K20m Water Project For Kundiawa

Minister for State Owned Enterprises, William Duma, commissioned the K20 million water project in Kundiawa recently. This moment was witnessed by the people from all six districts of the province.

Minister Duma was accompanied by Chimbu Governor, Michael Dua, Member for Kundiawa Gembogl, Willie Onglo, Acting Managing Director for Water PNG, Parko Karua and Water PNG board Chairman, Ambassador Aiwa Olmi.

Minister Duma said Kundiawa is a historical town and the home of some Simbu prominent political leaders like Kondom Agaundo, Iambake Okuk, John Nilkare and many others, therefore water services must be restored to the business houses, state institutions and residents to benefit.

He encouraged the people of Simbu that in honour of their fore fathers they must stand united with their leaders to see services continue to progress through consistent and good leadership.

Minister Duma added that though they do not have resources, God has blessed them with knowledge, which they had contributed to the development of the country.

He said the Government gives the water project among others that will come in the future to the people of Chimbu as a token of appreciation.

Duma said water and proper sanitation are necessities of life given by God and the Government is committed to ensure Papua New Guineans have access to such basic services like water, power and air transport.

Duma also expressed desire to reopen Kundiawa Airport for Air Niugini to resume its flights in the future. Meanwhile, Governor Dua and Minister Onglo thanked the Government, the Board and management of Water PNG for recognizing the need of their people.