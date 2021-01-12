JSB meeting set for Buka

The announcement follows a successful meeting between the leaders in Port Moresby over the weekend.

Key issues that will be brought forth to this JSB meeting include post-referendum matters which cover the progress of establishing the Permanent Secretariat to support the Joint Government Consultations, the appointment of a moderator and the Ratification agenda.

Other recommendations that were agreed to in the last Joint Technical Team (JTT) meeting in November last year include the Bougainville Economic and Investment Summit, BCL shares, Fisheries, Taxation and National Government SME funding.

At the last JTT meeting, a Joint Communique was also tabled by the ABG team which intended to create mutual understanding and agreement of the implementation of the referendum results.

On Monday January 11th, the leaders jointly signed the Joint Communique between the two governments as a solid sign of their commitment to the joint consultations on the outcome of the referendum.

(Prime Minister James Marape and President of the Autonomous Region of Bougainville, Ishmael Toroama, signing the joint communique on Monday January 11th, 2021)