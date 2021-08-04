Journos Attend Training

The training is being carried out ahead of a community Affairs and Media Workshop this week.

Journalists who attended the conference, both in person and virtually were taken through aspects of social media presentation for mainstream media usage and coverage by experts that included Susil Kongoi-Nelson of ExxonMobil PNG, and Neville Choi of the PNG Chamber of Mines and Petroleum.

Choi, Public Relations and Communications Manager for the Chamber of Mines and Petroleum, thanked ExxonMobil PNG for its continued commitment to supporting the PNG mainstream media through the facilitation of these social media training workshops.

“ExxonMobil PNG has been a strong supporter of helping the media, and from the PNG Chamber of Mines and Petroleum, it is this kind of help and support that the resource sector gives, which you don’t usually hear about. There is a lot of misinformation or misunderstandings of the way this sector works. Much of this is predominant on social media platforms.

“The PNG Media continues to grow and develop, and even more so today as we live and adapt to a range of new normals brought about by COVID 19. And it goes without saying, that messaging around COVID19 is a clear and present concern, especially for journalists and newsrooms everywhere,” Choi added.