Intimidators Warned

He issued this warning after reports of mainly unemployed youth harassing health workers and throwing stones at COVID-19 vaccination stations.

In the face of the attempted intimidation and related failed attempts at unruly protests, Minister Wong called on the Opposition to stop sitting on the fence and make a public declaration to condemn anti-vaccination troublemakers.

“There is no room for sitting on the fence like the Opposition has been doing since we began providing vaccines in our country. There should be no politics when it comes to keeping our people safe,” he said.

Minister Wong said there must be respect for our health staff and they should not be harassed in their places of work where they are administering vaccines.

“I am issuing a very stern and direct notice to these thugs that police have zero tolerance for anyone who threatens or intimidates health workers.

“Offenders will be arrested and prosecuted under existing laws, and under the National Pandemic Act, that will see them face time in prison.”

Minister Wong stated that vaccination is not compulsory.

“It is the free choice of every adult to decide if they wish to get vaccinated for the safety of our country.

“To anyone trying to stir trouble about vaccines, I urge them to go and get accurate information from health authorities and make an informed decision. There is a lot of fake news circulating, and our people need to be on the lookout for people who will try to mislead them.”