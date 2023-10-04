Internal Security White Paper Plans

The Minister acknowledged that PNG grapples with various internal security issues that include violence, theft, and drug-related offences.

These threaten the safety and security of Papua New Guineans.

Minister Tsiamalili Jnr says the presence of organized crime groups and the illicit trade they engage in worsens the situation, undermining the efforts of authorities towards progress and development.

In light of these challenges, the Minister says there are four key areas of action that include; prioritizing law enforcement, taking decisive steps to combat organized crime, prioritizing community engagement and emphasizing regional cooperation and partnerships.

“Since my appointment as Minister responsible for Internal Security, it has become clear to me that internal security must be seen holistically. Whilst the RPNGC plays the lead law enforcement role, their work cuts across other national security functions that are under the mandate of other government agencies.

“What this means is that we must look more strategically at how we can leverage our limited resources to prevent crime from taking place,” stated Minister Tsiamalili Jnr.

Minister Tsiamalili further acknowledged that addressing these internal security challenges requires a multi-faceted approach. Thus, the need to develop an internal security white paper to assess internal security threats; develop a strategic framework to outline short and long term goals; enhance communication between law enforcement agencies; strengthen law enforcement capabilities; allocate resources effectively; serve as a means to educate the public and promote international cooperation and information sharing.

The Minister also stated that the white paper will guide the formulation of the National Internal Security Policy.

“Formulating a National Internal Security Policy in Papua New Guinea requires a comprehensive approach that takes into account the country’s unique socio-political context and security challenges. While I can provide you with a general framework, it’s important to note that crafting a detailed policy requires inputs from various stakeholders, including government agencies, law enforcement agencies, military, and community representatives,” Tsiamalili Jnr stated.

Minister Tsiamalili urged fellow ministers and MPs to unite in their resolve to address the issues of internal security in facing PNG.