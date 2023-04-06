Impersonators and cop charged

Commander of NCD/Central Assistant Commissioner Anthony Wagambie Junior said this yesterday after Central Police arrested a policeman and three civilians in police uniform, along the Hiritano highway on Friday 30th of March.

Wagambie said no member of the Constabulary in NCD and Central Command will entertain, aid or abet civilians who formerly served as reservists and auxiliaries within the Constabulary. He confirmed that the commissioner’s decision stands.

It was alleged that the NCD-based policeman and his civilian accomplices were escorting employees of a private company involved in the resource sector when they were arrested. Police questioning revealed that the four were providing escort to Gulf Province. ACP Wagambie directed his men to bring the four back to NCD and have them detained in the Police cell for charges to be laid.

“Police engagement for escort into Central Province must be done with the prior approval of ACP NCD/Central who will communicate this to PPC Central,” stated Wagambie.

Wagambie said he was not aware the movement of the three impersonators and Policeman. They were stopped at Doa and questioned because Central Police personnel did not recognize them.

He said the three civilians caught wearing Police uniform have been arrested and charged for impersonating a member of the Police force. The lone policeman was suspended without pay and serious disciplinary charges served of him with recommendation for dismissal from the force.