Immigration System Launched

The new case management system, called Compliance Tracking System or COMtrac is a plus for Compliance, Enforcement and Legal officers of ICA. Chief Immigration Officer, Stanis Hulahau, launched this at the PNG Immigration Office in Waigani.

When launching the system, Mr Hulahau said the ICA recognizes that data, information and reporting is critical to managing national security and immigration must have an effective data management system to keep up-to-date record of every non-compliant foreign national who enters and resides in PNG.

“Having a good case management system that records all compliance related cases involving non-citizens is crucial to safeguard our security and protect our people from non-complying non-citizens who can do harm to our people,” he said.

The Compliance, Enforcement and legal officers will use COMtrac to electronically record all cases involving non-compliant non-citizens who are found breaching the Migration Act or any PNG Laws.

Mr Hulahau added that the new system would replace the manual records and filings.

“This database would greatly assist our officers to record and update information on every non-compliant non-citizen and would assist us to easily filter records and history of any persons of interests.”

ICA is the first Government agency to secure the COMtrac software from its Australian supplier. Thesoftware enables officers to enter all compliance data online, reducing workload and improves data security and reporting timeframe.

It also reduces the risk of duplication, lost or stolen files and enables investigators to work remotely even using their mobile phones.