Igara accepts challenge

The Council which will be meeting for the first time on 29th September 2023, under the direction of Minister for Higher Education, Research, Science, Technology, and Sports, Don Polye.

Mr. Igara was responding to the Minister during a recent press conference addressing a petition by UPNG Medical students on conditions at the Medical School.

He said the matters which were addressed by the minister, will be discussed during the council meeting.

“I’m grateful to the Minister that the third very critical decision that he has made was to issue a directive to myself, as the Chancellor, to immediately establish a permanent council. Based on the directive we appointed an independent committee.

“I am delighted Minister, because the time of studying, [and] assessing is over. The challenge that we face is to implement. The implementation is invested in the University government and the administration,” Igara added.