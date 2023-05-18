Huonville students disciplined after viral video

This was the sentiment expressed by the Parents and Teachers Association of the Huonville Primary School before they voted to terminate seven students, suspend two for the remainder of the academic year and place another two on school good behaviour bond.

Their decision follows the recent viral TikTok video made by some male students, in school uniform, who hurled profanities at their peers in Port Moresby.

“The school board of management met on the 8th of May and deliberated on the findings by reports submitted by teachers appointed to carry out the investigation,” shared the chairman of the PTA, John Poroda.

“The boys who were involved were also asked to submit their reports.

“Apart from the fact that it happened outside school hours, someone had to be responsible and address this issue on hand and the school acted because the main character and everyone caught on camera were still in school uniform.”

The current trend in contemporary PNG was discussed during the meeting, with members noting that the usage of offensive and vulgar words in reference to the female and male genitalia is now seen as a norm and “no one seems to care anymore”.

For the two students who were placed on good behaviour, they have been suspended for two weeks and upon their return, will attend counseling programs with the school chaplain.

“Most of the parents of the boys involved were called in to the school and advised of the decision,” said Poroda.

“The school board of management will not adjudicate any appeal arising, however, aggrieved parents or guardians who think they may have a very clear case can appeal to another authority.”