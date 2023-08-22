Humanitarian partners in PNG acknowledged

This comes about in commemoration of the bomb attack on the UN Headquarters in Baghdad, Iraq on the 19th of August 2003.

During the remembrance, WHD focuses on a theme, bringing together partners from across the humanitarian system to advocate for the survival, well-being and dignity of people affected by crises. The day also reinforces the need for the safety and security of aid workers.

The theme for this year is #NoMatterWhat which focuses on the importance, effectiveness and positive impact of humanitarian work.

No matter the danger or the hardships, humanitarians venture deep into disaster-stricken regions and work at the front lines of conflict, while striving to protect people in need.

United Nations Resident Coordinator in PNG, Richard Howard, acknowledged the DMT Members, development partners;

World Bank, DFAT, EU, Japan, MFAT, USAID

Red Cross Movement, World Vision, Caritas, PNG Council of Churches, ADRA

CARE, MAF, ChildFund, Equal Playing Field, MSF, Oxfam, Plan and Save the Children, for their continued humanitarian work in Papua New Guinea.

Howard said it is imperative that the government invests in disaster management and disaster risk reduction to enable the national and provincial governments to adequately respond to a nationwide-scale emergency.