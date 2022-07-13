HRDF Introduces Digital Donation

Established in 2019, HRDF as a development partner to improve the quality of education, health and support sport functions in remote communities in Hela Province. With operation sites located in Port Moresby and Tari, the foundation has extended support to neighbouring Southern Highlands and Enga provinces.

HRDF Founder and Chariman, Eric Yawas, explained that they currently have 10 donation partners and various program support organisations in both PNG and Australia.

HRDF delivers range of materials from library books, computers, and teacher’s reading materials, to desks, tables, and chairs.

The Foundation also supply mosquito nets, wheelchairs, and hygiene items to support the Health Centers. Nonetheless, provide sporting gears, balls, shorts, uniforms and sponsors to any sporting functions in schools within Hela province.

“Onboarding the BSP online payments system, it will be now be seamless to receive donations that will help the foundation.

“Online payments encourages our sponsor partners and donors to make payments conveniently without having to go visit the nearest branch. With just a click of a button, payments are sent through,” said Yawas.

“Apart from donation partners overseas, the eCommerce platform provides the perfect avenue for anyone to donate money to assist with funding the logistics required to deliver the projects,” he added.

“Digital is the way forward and the solution to all business banking needs, it saves time and adds more value to your business given that we are in the digital age,” he said.

In a statement, BSP advises that individuals or businesses wishing to assist can visit www.hrdfpng.com, and donate using their Visa or MasterCard.

“Businesses interested in setting up a payments page on their website can contact BSP through email: servicebsp@bsp.com.pg and call BSP 320 1212 or 70301212.”