Honoring war memorials through partnership

The initiative, stemming from a Memorandum of Agreement signed in 2023, involves PNG's Tourism Promotion Authority, National Capital District Commission (NCDC), and Canada Bay City Council in Sydney.

During a recent visit to Sydney by a PNG delegation from April 08th to 09th 2024, significant discussions were held to jointly develop war memorial sites in Port Moresby.

Spearheaded by Canada Bay City Council, PNG Tourism Promotion Authority, NCDC, and Network Kokoda Australia, the endeavor seeks to preserve World War II legacies and promote War Pilgrimage, similar to the famed Kokoda Trail experience.

Key sites in NCD, including Paga Hill, Wardstrip, and Sabama, are set to undergo development, with plans to extend the project into Central and Oro Provinces. Both nations are committed to jointly developing war memorial sites in Port Moresby, highlighting their shared dedication to preserving historical legacies and promoting tourism.

The visit also aims to establish a work plan for 2024-2025 to develop war memorial sites and promote war pilgrimages across NCD, Central, and Oro Provinces. A stakeholders' meeting, slated during the trip, will rally support for the initiative, with prominent figures like Minister of Tourism, Arts & Culture, Isi Henry Leonard and NCD Governor, Powes Parkop expected to finalize the implementation plan.

Governor Parkop emphasized the significance of the collaboration's, stating it symbolizes the enduring friendship between the two nations and their commitment to honoring war heroes. The partnership aims to not only preserve historical legacies but also foster economic growth, education, and cultural exchange.

The visit to Sydney marks a crucial step in cementing the PNG-Australia partnership, with both nations striving to create a lasting legacy that honors past sacrifices while fostering a brighter future through tourism and cultural exchange.