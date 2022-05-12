Hon. Sam Basil Passes Away

Local police attended to the accident site and immediately retrieved the Deputy Prime Minister and 3 other injured persons and transported them to Bulolo to seek medical attention at the Bulolo Health facility.

After hours of attempting to revive the late Deputy Prime Minister he was pronounced clinically dead at 11:30 this evening (11 May 2022).

“It is with great sadness that I wish to regrettably inform the Prime Minister, and the country of the death of our Deputy Prime Minister following severe injuries he sustained in a vehicle accident. I wish to also express my condolences to the late Mr Basil MP immediate family and the people of Bulolo electorate.”

“I also wish to express my gratitude to the many people and organisations that responded to the incident.”

"Police have commenced its investigations into the accident and have ascertained that a second vehicle was involved in the incident and the driver of this vehicle is known.”

"I appeal to any eye witnesses to the incident to come forward to assist investigators in their investigations. I would like to appeal for calm during this time and allow the course of the investigations to be completed in a timely manner," Commissioner Manning stated.

Statement by Police Commissioner David Manning