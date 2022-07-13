Homicide Detectives Investigate ATS Shooting

A woman was reportedly killed in this election-related violence. A video of the dead person purportedly killed by a stray bullet went viral on social media on Monday, with many commentators levelling blame at the police.

Mr Ikumu confirmed that police reinforcements went to restore order when a rowdy and quarrelsome crowd threatened to harm election officials and disrupted polling at the ATS settlement. Rocks were hurled at police and gunshots were fired to disperse the unruly crowd.

He addressed angry settlers at ATS after the incident, and assured the settlers that the police investigation would ascertain the facts.

Mr Ikumu said a formal investigation began yesterday to establish how the victim was killed and who was responsible for her death.

“Homicide detectives are now collecting evidence including video footage and statements from potential witnesses,” Mr Ikumu said.